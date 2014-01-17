Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

More Record-Breaking Heat for Santa Barbara, Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 17, 2014 | 5:36 p.m.

Another day, another record.

That pretty much sums up the situation on the South Coast Friday, as Santa Barbara and Santa Maria once again recorded new high temperatures for the date.

A reading of 85 degrees at the Santa Barbara Airport passed the previous mark of 80 set in 2011, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday was the fourth straight January day of highs of 80 or more in Santa Barbara, breaking a record of three consecutive days set in 1991.

Santa Barbara also set records for the dates on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday's high of 87 degrees as the Santa Maria Public Airport also set a record, eclipsing the mark of 83 set in 1976.

It was the fifth consecutive day with a high of 80 or more, breaking a record for January set in 1931.

Santa Maria set a record Thursday for the warmest January day ever when the mercury reached 89, and set temperature records on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters were calling for more balmy weather through the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the 40s.

Winds are expected to remain calm, with is good news for fire officials who are keeping a watchful eye on the tinder-dry vegetation throughout the county.

Sunny skies are expected through next week, with a gradual cooling trend.

The news is not so good for water-supply managers.

With a ridge of high pressure remaining firmly over the West Coast, forecasters said they "are not seeing any precipitation in the next 10 days at least."

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

