School Closures Extended as Storm Causes Major Flooding, Mudslides in Santa Barbara South Coast

Carpinteria Unified cancels classes through Monday due to flooding and Highway 101 closure

This story was last updated at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

South Coast school closures continued Wednesday and beyond for schools impacted by the deadly winter storm that hammered Santa Barbara County Tuesday.

Carpinteria Unified School District decided to close through Monday because of flooding and the Highway 101 closure, Superintendent Diana Rigby said.

​Montecito Union School and the Cold Spring School District will be closed Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Laguna Blanca planned to reopen its Middle School and Upper School in Hope Ranch Thursday, but keep the Lower School campus closed, in Montecito.

Several other schools have had closures this week, and families should check with individual districts for the most updated closure information.

Some schools with closures have included ​Crane Country Day School, Marymount of Santa Barbara and Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Santa Barbara County issued evacuation orders, effective Monday, for communities below the Thomas Fire, Whittier Fire and Sherpa Fire burn areas.

Heavy rainfall early Tuesday caused major flooding, roadway closures and rescues throughout the Montecito area.

Westmont College decided to cancel classes through the end of the week and evacuate the campus by noon Wednesday, spokesman Scott Craig said Tuesday afternoon.

The campus was not damaged, but destruction elsewhere in Montecito impacted water service to the school, he said in an email.

On-campus residence halls are expected to reopen Monday and classes will start up again Tuesday, he said.

An evacuation center is open at Santa Barbara City College and it accepts small animals.

Other pets and large animals can be taken to the Santa Barbara Humane Society or Earl Warren Showgrounds.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .