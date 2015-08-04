Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:46 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

More Sundowner Winds Expected in Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 4, 2015

For the third straight night, forecasters have issued a Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and mountain areas.

The advisory, in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, warns of north to northwest sundowner winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph possible.

The strongest winds are expected in and below the canyons along the western portion of the Santa Ynez Mountains, including the Gaviota area.

Roadways that could be affected include Highway 101 west of Goleta, and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Drivers were urged to use extra caution and be prepared for strong crosswinds.

The forecast was calling for sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s and low 80s through the weekend and into early next week.

Overnight lows were expected to be in the mid-60s.

