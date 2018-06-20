Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:54 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

More Temperature Records Fall in Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 30, 2014 | 4:16 p.m.

For the second straight day, Santa Barbara County residents got their share of record-breaking heat on Wednesday, with temperatures in both the North County and the South Coast busting through maximum temperatures on the books.

The Santa Maria Public Airport recorded a sweltering 98 degrees at about 12:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. That's two degrees higher than the former record for April 30, which was set in 1996.

The average high for the day at that location is 76 degrees, leaving a 22-degree hike in Wednesday's temps.

Santa Barbara also broke records on Wednesday, although temperatures were a bit lower than North County.

A high of 87 degrees was recorded just after 1 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Airport, beating the previous record of 80 degrees established in 1993.

High temperature records also were set in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria on Tuesday.

The heat is expected to remain for the rest of the week, staying sunny before cooling down this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be warm on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 85 on the coast and even warmer inland, forecasters said. Lows are expected to dip into the mid 50s in the evenings.

Winds from 5 to 10 mph are expected on Thursday, and gusts of up to 15 mph on Friday, but a Red Flag Warning for fire danger has not yet been issued for the county.

Saturday and Sunday likely will see a dip in temperatures by at least 10 degrees, bringing the heat back in check to the mid 70s.

Areas further south in Ventura and Los Angeles counties were issued a hazardous weather alert, warning of high fire danger from Santa Ana winds expected this week.

Fire danger became a reality on Wednesday further south in Rancho Cucamonga, where a wildfire was reported to have burned 800 acres and mandatory evacuations were put in place for residents of about 1,100 homes.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

