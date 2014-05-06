Goleta Power Outage Affects Nearly 2,000 Customers

Almost 2,000 people were experiencing a power outage in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon, and crews were working to restore electricity and assess what caused the damage.

Southern California Edison had crews en route to inspect an entire circuit that was out in the area, according to spokeswoman Rondi Guthrie.

An outage map on the company's website said 1,985 customers were affected, and that the outage started just before 3 p.m.

The South Coast was pounded by high winds on Tuesday afternoon, and equipment failure was listed as the cause, but no other details were listed.

Emergency radio traffic also reported that some traffic lights in the Goleta area were out, mentioning Fairview Avenue on both sides of Highway 101.

Phone lines in the area may also be experiencing outages.

SCE's website said it is unknown when power in the area will be restored.

