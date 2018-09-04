More than 1,000 Fall Classes at SBCC School of Extended Learning

It all started in 1918 with 81 students enrolled in a citizenship and English as a Second Language Adult Education “evening program.”

A century year later, SBCC School of Extended Learning offers more than 1,000 tuition-free and fee-based classes for students at any stage in life seeking to enhance career or life skills, learn English or obtain a high school diploma.

The School of Extended Learning will celebrate this 100-year milestone at Wake Campus 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.

School of Extended Learning’s variety of options also include classes in parenting, training in ancient herbal medicine, and computer skills. New classes are offered each week through Dec. 15.

“The School of Extended Learning honors a long legacy in our community, and I’m proud of the way we are evolving to meet our varied community demand,” said Melissa V. Moreno, interim vice president, School of Extended Learning.

“Our classes serve so many people in need, and bring together communities and innovative ideas through a unique balance of tuition-free and fee-based programs at both Wake and Schott campuses,” she said.

“In addition, we are embedded in every corner of our community, offering programs in the evenings at high schools, junior high and elementary schools,” she said.

“We even bring programs to the jail, and to assisted living centers throughout Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. We truly offer something for everyone,” she said.

Highlights of fall options at Extended Learning include:

Tuition-Free Parenting Skills classes: More than 25 classes for parents to attend with their children aged 3 months to 5 years. Classes include Music Times, Creativity and Preschoolers, and Nature Walk.

» Tuition-Free Health classes: Two new classes begin the week of Oct. 22. They are:

Chinese Medicine First Aid Kit, offered on Mondays, where students learn effective ancient herbal remedies.

Acupressure — Simple Patterns for Pain Relief and Relaxation, on Thursdays, where students discuss the theory and practice of acupressure as a healing art.

» Tuition-Free English as a Second Language program continues with 120 course offerings, in locations throughout our community.

» Tuition-Free Adult High School and GED program offers convenient and nurturing drop-in environment at Wake and Schott campuses to assist adult students with earning a high school diploma or equivalent.

Extended Learning’s Fee-Based Program offers some 100 classes in a variety of topics including fitness and recreational classes such as yoga and keelboat sailing.

New classes include Adult Children of Aging Parents on Thursdays beginning Sept. 20. Students learn to help parents meet the challenges of aging, communicate effectively and find necessary resources and tools.

On Saturday Oct. 13, in a one-day class Dying in Grace, students discuss difficult topics surrounding death, such as dealing with a terminal diagnosis of a loved one, and when it is time for hospice.

Mind & Supermind lecture series on Nov. 5 features psychologist, researcher and author Jean Twenge. Her lecture, iGen: The Smartphone Generation and the Future, focuses on today’s super-connected kids born after 1995, the iGeneration.

Twenge will explore the impact this generation will have in our collective future. This program is $25 in advance, $40 at door.

Application and registration required and can be completed in person at the Wake Campus at 300 N. Turnpike Road or Schott Campus at 310 W. Padre St.

Registration also available by calling 805-683-8200 or online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

Luz Reyes-Martin is Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communications for SBCC.