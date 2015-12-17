More than 800 Toys to Be Given Away in ‘Toys for All’ Toy Festival

Advice

More than 800 children will enjoy the happiness of the holidays when ACT Finance, Ventura RV Connection and El Latino Central Coast Newspaper will give away free toys Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in their first annual “Toys for All” toy festival in Santa Barbara.

The toy festival will take place at ACT Finance’s offices at 3016 De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara from 11 a.m. to 2 pm and is expected to be a complete success.

“This is something that we have been doing for the last three years in Oxnard and now we want to bring the same joy to families and their children here in Santa Barbara,” said Gabriel Ulloa, regional manager for ACT Finance. “We want to be able to give back something to a community that has given us a lot by trying to bring happiness to their children.”

On Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Oxnard, ACT Finance and Ventura RV Connection held a very successful toy event where they gave away 2,200 toys to hundreds of children in Oxnard.

In addition to new and unwrapped toys, gift cards for restaurants and other services will also be given away. The attendees can also enjoy free food and drinks.

— Carlos Hernandez is the editor in chief of El Latino Central Coast.