More Trout Swimming Toward Cachuma

Although the water level is low, there are fish to be caught in Cachuma Lake, and, in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Santa Barbara County Parks has been granted a stocking permit for up to 8,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 4,000 lbs. of trout, ranging in size from half-pound “catchables,” to 8-lb. “trophies.” are set to be released. Another 4,000 lbs. of fish were planted in early November. This second 4,000-lb. load of triploid rainbow trout will again make their way to Cachuma from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek.

Triploid trout are sterile, therefore more of the energy is put into growth than reproduction, which produces fish that are large and muscular.

Despite the low lake levels, consistently good fishing has been reported from both boat and shoreline areas at Cachuma. Cachuma Lake also supports populations of large and smallmouth bass, crappie and channel catfish.

The Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report can be found at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.