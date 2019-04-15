More Alleged Victims Make Allegations Against Buellton Man Charged in Teen-Sex Case

Additional juvenile victims have some forward in the case of a 52-year-old Santa Ynez Valley man accused of sexual misconduct involving teenagers, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Last week, deputies arrested Gregory Scott Ray of Buellton on allegations of sexual contact involving three male juveniles.

Ray, who was described as a yearbook consultant and salesman based in Central California, was taken into custody after detectives served a search warrant on Tuesday.

He traveled to many other counties within California while employed as an independent contractor and sales consultant for Friesens LLC, a yearbook publishing company, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

He also assisted with yearbook consulting at many school campuses in the state from San Jose to Los Angeles County, and may have attended yearbook camps/conferences.

Authorities did not say how many new victims came forward.

“These victims include those who live local and some that are out of the area,” Hoover said. “ It is believed that there are likely additional victims who live outside of the Santa Barbara County area.”

On March 18, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School representatives contacted sheriff's deputies after a teacher overheard a conversation involving Ray and reported it to school administrators

Authorities do not believe any of the alleged sexual contacts occurred on the high school campus.

The investigation revealed that Ray allegedly was using a social media app as a way to meet and have sexual contact with young males ranging from 13 to 17 years old.

On Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Ray pleaded not guilty to 13 felony charges filed against him, including lewd and lascivious acts, sodomy, oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object. The original criminal complaint cited three victims.

If authorities determine more charges are appropriate, they can file an amended criminal complaint against Ray.

Another hearing occurred Monday before Judge James Voysey, who ordered the defendant to return April 25 for the possible setting of a date for the preliminary hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede is leading the prosecution team while Ray is represented by Deputy Public Defender Lea Villegas.

As of Monday afternoon, Ray remained in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1.2 million.

Anyone who has been a victim or knows anyone who has been victimized is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation’s Division of the Sheriff’s Office at 805.681.4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to the website by clicking here.

