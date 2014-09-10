More Volunteers Needed for United Way’s Day of Caring

On Saturday, Sept. 20, United Way of Santa Barbara County will hold its 23rd annual Day of Caring, an opportunity to give back to the local community.

Throughout the day, volunteers will help more than 50 local nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Barbara County, including schools, parks and churches.

The Day of Caring will start with a breakfast rally at 8 a.m. at the Page Youth Center in Goleta.

Volunteers of all ages will proceed from the breakfast to community service assignments in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Maria for a wide range of important projects; including cleaning and painting at Casa Esperanza, making adobe bricks for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation at the Presidio, orchard clean up at Alpha Resource Center, and gardening at Monroe Elementary School.

With last year’s volunteer hours estimated to be worth $375,000 in services to the community, the Day of Caring continues to have a significant impact on the Santa Barbara community and is a testament to the spirit of our local volunteerism.

Volunteers are especially needed at the following organizations:

» Cliff Drive Care Center

» Friendship Center

» Fernald Mansion (Santa Barbara Historical Museum)

» Summerland School

» Westside Boys & Girls Club

» Adams Elementary School

» Kinderkirk Preschool and Daycare

» Peabody Charter School

» Noah's Anchorage

» Bohnett Park

» Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

» Open Alternative School

» The Alano Club

» Santa Barbara Audubon Society

» The Oaks Parent - Child Workshop

» Incredible Children's Art Network (iCAN)

» Casa Esperanza Homeless Center

» La Cuesta High School

» La Colina Jr. High

» Las Flores Children's Center

» Santa Barbara City College

» San Marcos High School

To volunteer, sign up by clicking here or calling 805.965.8591. For a full list of 2014 worksites, please click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.