Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, February 26 , 2019, 6:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

More Wet Weather Expected This Week in Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 26, 2019 | 3:39 p.m.

More wet weather is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County over the next few days, but no warnings or advisories are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

An so-called atmospheric river that is drenching Northern California is expected to head south into the Central Coast on Wednesday into Thursday, but rainfall amounts are forecast to only be between 1/3 of an inch and 1 inch, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The higher precipitation amounts are likely in the foothills and mountains.

The exception might be the Point Conception area, Hoxsie said, with up to 1-1/2 inches of rain.

A second stronger weather system is due to move through the region on Saturday into Sunday, with most areas receiving between 3/4 of an inch and 1 inch of rain.

Snow levels should remain high with both storms, generally above 8,000 feet.

There will be some gusty conditions, with winds of 35 mph to 40 mph, Hoxsie said.

Another chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday of next week.

Daytime highs are expected to be around 60, with overnight lows in the lower-50s.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara area forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Click here for Santa Barbara County real-time rainfall totals. 

Sign up for Aware & Prepare emergency alerts here, or through the ReadySBC.org website.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk's Breaking News text alerts.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 