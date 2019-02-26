More Wet Weather Expected This Week in Santa Barbara County

More wet weather is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County over the next few days, but no warnings or advisories are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

An so-called atmospheric river that is drenching Northern California is expected to head south into the Central Coast on Wednesday into Thursday, but rainfall amounts are forecast to only be between 1/3 of an inch and 1 inch, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The higher precipitation amounts are likely in the foothills and mountains.

The exception might be the Point Conception area, Hoxsie said, with up to 1-1/2 inches of rain.

A second stronger weather system is due to move through the region on Saturday into Sunday, with most areas receiving between 3/4 of an inch and 1 inch of rain.

Snow levels should remain high with both storms, generally above 8,000 feet.

There will be some gusty conditions, with winds of 35 mph to 40 mph, Hoxsie said.

Another chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday of next week.

Daytime highs are expected to be around 60, with overnight lows in the lower-50s.

