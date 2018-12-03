More Wet Weather on Tap This Week for Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara and the Central Coast are due for another round of wet weather this week, but rainfall totals are expected to be well under the levels that would cause concern in communities below recent burn areas.

Light rainfall should begin falling Tuesday afternoon in the western parts of Santa Barbara County, spreading south into the evening hours, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“You should see some solid rain by late Tuesday into Wednesday morning,” Hoxsie said, adding that showers are expected into Thursday.

Rainfall totals likely will be between half an inch and an inch, with possibly higher amounts in the mountains, Hoxsie said, noting that a day earlier, the forecast was calling for twice as much rain.

“It’s been trimmed back quite a bit,” she said. “That certainly reduces the concerns of debris flows.”

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management announced Monday that the interactive map designating areas at risk from debris flows below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa burn areas has been updated for this winter’s storm season and posted at www.ReadySBC.org.

The winds are expected to kick up on Wednesday, Hoxsie said, with gusts to 40 mph, primarily below canyons and passes.

Sunny skies are expected to return Friday, with a gradual warming trend into the weekend.

Daytime highs are forecast in the low-60s through the week, with overnight lows in the upper-40s.

While the forecast for another storm is unclear, “we definitely seem to be in that pattern of one storm after another,” Hoxsie said.

