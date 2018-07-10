Tuesday, July 10 , 2018, 5:12 pm | A Few Clouds 77º

 
 
 
 

Local News

MoreSolar Looks to Bright Future After Winning UCSB’s New Venture Competition

four people holding large checks
The MoreSolar team won this year’s UCSB New Ventures Competition and is looking for additional funding to launch its company.  (UCSB photo)
By Dhiraj Nallapaneni, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 10, 2018 | 3:09 p.m.

The team members of MoreSolar, the business idea which won this year’s UC Santa Barbara New Venture Competition, have high hopes for the future.

MoreSolar is a start-up that plans to develop polymer material that would attach to solar panels and use the wind for a continuous cleaning process, so the panels could absorb more energy and become more efficient. 

MoreSolar's four team members include Colette King and Atal  Ashutosh Agarwal, who both graduated from the Master in Technology Management program at UCSB this spring, and undergraduates Andrea Anez and Pete Makrygiannis, who are both going into their second year at UCSB.

They won $12,500 during the final stage of the New Venture Competition, money that will go towards developing the company. 

MoreSolar will also be receiving resources, including office space and equipment, from the on-campus Wilcox New Venture Incubator.

King and Agarwal both received job offers from other companies following graduation, but they declined in order to work on MoreSolar full time, they said. 

The team is currently seeking funding from angel investors in order for the company to be able to invest into its future.

“As for our current standing, we are using our prize money and our incubation money, but we would run short of money by the end of August,” Agarwal said. “We are looking for investors so we can take this idea forward from August onwards.”

King said that MoreSolar was also planning to compete for state grant money targeted at solar projects. 

She added that, as of now, funding isn’t neccesarily the biggest challenge for the company.

“It’s not really about the money, we need the power to go out and show people that this actually works so that we can start demonstrating for them and marketing for ourselves,” she said. “It’s a two-pronged challenge.”

MoreSolar has some bright opportunities in the near future.

First Solar, one of the largest solar manfacturers in the world, has given MoreSolar the opportunity to test its ideas at one of its plants in Mesa, Arizona, King and Agarwal said.

“That will give us a good validation of our idea,” said Agarwal. “Then we’re gonna take it further with manufacturing.”

The New Venture Competition is hosted by UCSB’s Technology Management Program. During the eight-month course of the competition, students form teams and develop start-up ideas.

The best teams have the opportunity to win prize money.

Noozhawk intern Dhiraj Nallapaneni can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 