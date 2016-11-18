Morgan Haskin Leads the Way in Westmont Rout

College Basketball

Morgan Haskin scored 20 points and shot at 83 percent from the floor to lead second-ranked Westmont women’s basketball to a 91-55 victory over the Flames of Bethesda. With this win, the Warriors improve to a record of 4-0.

Four other Warriors scored in the double-digits: Aysia Shellmire had 16 points, Lauren McCoy and Kayla Sato each had 13, and Cora Chan had 12. Defensively, Joy Krupa led both teams in rebounds with 12.

The Warriors immediately seized momentum when Chan hit a three-pointer 14 seconds into the game to ignite a 15-2 run that went halfway into the first quarter. Shellmire contributed a jump shot, assisted by Chan and two layups, assisted by Sato; Chan hit another three pointer, also assisted by Sato; and Aimee Brakken added on a three-pointer, assisted by Chan. By the end of the first quarter the Warriors lead 33-9.

In the second quarter, the Flames responded and outscored the Warriors 14-11; they began the quarter with a 10-2 run (19-37). Estela Gutierrez had a three-pointer, a jump shot, and two free throws; Brianna Davis had two free throws, and Taylor Smalley had a free throw.

The Warriors mirrored their offensive success from the first period and scored another 33 points in the third quarter. The Flames put up 22 points, but could not seem to chip away at the gap and the Warriors led 77-45 going into the final period.

Up next, Westmont will travel to Jackson, Tenn. to play two NAIA top-ranked teams in the Rotary Classic. On Friday Nov. 25 they will face the reigning national champions No. 1 Mid-America Nazarene of Kansas (1-0), and on Saturday they will play No. 4 Campbellsville of Kentucky (4-0).