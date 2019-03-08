Morgan Jensen, Cassandra Perez Power San Marcos to 18-1 Win

Softball

Morgan Jensen drove in six runs with a double and a home run and Cassandra Perez hit her second homer of the season for San Marcos in an 18-1 softball win over Santa Barbara High in a Channel League game.

The Royals jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first inning.

Perez hit a solo homer in the second and finished the game with three RBI.

Jensen belted a three-run shot in the third for a 12-1 lead and added a two-run double during a five-run fourth inning.

Megan Cunnison went 2 for 4 with two RBI and Julianna Madrigal had two hits and a RBI.

Madrigal also pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs and two hits, with one strikeout. Allie Fryklund started and had two strikeouts, no walks, allowing one hit and one unearned run in three innings of work.

The game was called after five innings on the mercy rule.

San Marcos is now 3-3 overall and 3-1 in league. The Royals are at Lompoc on Tuesday.