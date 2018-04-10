Morgan Jensen Leads Potent San Marcos Attack Against Ventura

Softball

Morgan Jensen went 3 for 3 and scored three runs and Allie Fryklund and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner combined on a one-hitter for San Marcos softball in a 10-1 Channel League win over Ventura on Tuesday.

The win gives the Royals records of 10-2 and 4-0 in league going into a league showdown with Buena on Thursday at home. The Bulldogs beat San Marcos in a CIF-SS championship game last spring.

Huerta-Leipner relieved Fryklund in the fifth inning and allowed the lone Ventura hit. She struck out five. At the plate, she went 2-4 with a triple and two runs scored.

The Royals banged out 13 hits in the game.

Ventura scored its run on two San Marcos errors in the fifth inning. The Royals were ahead 6-0 when the Cougars scored.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.