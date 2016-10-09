Morgan Mays Wins A Singles Title at UCSB Classic

Tennis

UC Santa Barbara senior captain Morgan Mays became the first Gaucho to win the A Flight singles title at the UCSB Classic, beating UCLA's Maxim Cressy, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, on Sunday,

The Gauchos also earned fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the tournament.

Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, the reigning Big West Freshman of the Year, defeated Miguel Diaz of Pacific, 6-2, 6-2, to earn a fifth-place finish in the A Flight. Cody Rakela came in fourth.

In the B Flight, Chase Masciorini and Kristian Prior won the doubles title over a team from Loyola Marymount.

