Morgan P. Jones Named to Channel Islands YMCA Board

The Channel Islands YMCA announces the election of Morgan P. Jones to the Channel Islands YMCA Association Board.
Jones has been a community member since 1993, and business owner in Santa Barbara since 2000. He is the principal engineer and owner of Doyle-Morgan Structural Engineering. Jones is a licensed civil engineer and licensed structural engineer in both California and Hawaii.
He is a graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in architectural engineering. He is a well-recognized engineer in the Santa Barbara community, working closely with architects, general contractors, and homeowners in supplying structural plans and calculations for design and construction projects.
“I love the work being done by the YMCA to nurture and empower those right here in our Santa Barbara community, with resources needed to improve their lives and find security and connection,” he said.
Jones, his wife Phileen and their three children live in Santa Barbara. The Jones’s play an active role in local organizations that serve the needs of children and families in crisis.
— Hannah Rael for the Channel Islands YMCA.