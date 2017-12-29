Morgan Peus Scores 26 Points to Lead Santa Barbara Boys to 3rd Straight Holiday Classic Win

Boys Basketball

Morgan Peus scored 26 points to pace Santa Barbara High to a 65-51 boys basketball victory over Flintridge Prep on Friday in a pool play game at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic at Westlake High.

Peus got the Dons going with 10 points in the first quarter. He sank 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter.

"Morgan Peus played extremely well," Dons assistant coach Joe Bregante said.

Jackson Hamilton scored 11 points, all coming in the second half.

"Johnny Coleman made a lot of plays and Jackson Hamilton did some really good things, including hitting a big shot off a beautiful Coleman pass to clinch the win," said Bregante.

The Dons, trailing 25-24 at halftime, picked up their game in the second half and pulled away from the Rebels for their third straight tournament win.

"We are improving but it’s still a work in progress," Bregante said. "Kids are playing hard and trying their hardest. This group handles adversity very well."

Santa Barbara (5-0) completes tournament play against Thousand Oaks at 1:30 p.m. at Westlake.



