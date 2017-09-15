How to Make Moroccan Salmon with Nectarine Couscous

Ingredients
1 teaspoon paprika
¾ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
½ teaspoon sea salt, divided
4 4-ounce boneless salmon fillets, skin on
High-heat cooking oil (such as sunflower, safflower, peanut, or grape seed oil), as needed
½ cup whole-wheat couscous
2 green onions, chopped
½ yellow bell pepper, diced
1 ounce pine nuts, toasted
½ cup diced nectarine
In a small bowl, combine paprika, cumin, ginger, cardamom, black pepper and ¼ teaspoon salt. Sprinkle evenly on all sides of salmon, pressing mixture into flesh to adhere.
Heat a grill pan on medium-high and lightly brush with cooking oil. Add salmon, skin side up, and cook for 2 minutes. Turn and cook, skin side down, until salmon is opaque throughout, about 5 more minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring ¾ cup water to boil. Stir in couscous and remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with fork and stir in onions, bell pepper, nuts, nectarine and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Divide salmon and couscous mixture among serving plates.
Nutrition Information
» Serving Size: 1 salmon fillet and 3/4 cup couscous mixture
» Calories: 274
» Carbohydrate Content: 19 grams
» Cholesterol Content: 62 milligrams
» Fat Content: 10 grams
» Fiber Content: 6 grams
» Protein Content: 26 grams
» Saturated Fat Content: 1 grams
» Sodium Content: 313 milligrams
» Sugar Content: 2 grams
» Monounsaturated Fat Content: 4 grams
» Polyunsaturated Fat Content: 4 grams