How to Make Moroccan Salmon with Nectarine Couscous

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring ¾ cup water to boil. Stir in couscous and remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with fork and stir in onions, bell pepper, nuts, nectarine and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Divide salmon and couscous mixture among serving plates.

Heat a grill pan on medium-high and lightly brush with cooking oil. Add salmon, skin side up, and cook for 2 minutes. Turn and cook, skin side down, until salmon is opaque throughout, about 5 more minutes.

In a small bowl, combine paprika, cumin, ginger, cardamom, black pepper and ¼ teaspoon salt. Sprinkle evenly on all sides of salmon, pressing mixture into flesh to adhere.

