Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:44 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

How to Make Moroccan Salmon with Nectarine Couscous

Click to view larger
(Cottage Health photo)
By Cottage Health | September 15, 2017 | 10:30 a.m.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon paprika

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

½ teaspoon sea salt, divided

4 4-ounce boneless salmon fillets, skin on

High-heat cooking oil (such as sunflower, safflower, peanut, or grape seed oil), as needed

½ cup whole-wheat couscous

2 green onions, chopped

½ yellow bell pepper, diced

1 ounce pine nuts, toasted

½ cup diced nectarine

In a small bowl, combine paprika, cumin, ginger, cardamom, black pepper and ¼ teaspoon salt. Sprinkle evenly on all sides of salmon, pressing mixture into flesh to adhere.

Heat a grill pan on medium-high and lightly brush with cooking oil. Add salmon, skin side up, and cook for 2 minutes. Turn and cook, skin side down, until salmon is opaque throughout, about 5 more minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring ¾ cup water to boil. Stir in couscous and remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with fork and stir in onions, bell pepper, nuts, nectarine and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Divide salmon and couscous mixture among serving plates.

Nutrition Information

» Serving Size: 1 salmon fillet and 3/4 cup couscous mixture

» Calories: 274

» Carbohydrate Content: 19 grams

» Cholesterol Content: 62 milligrams

» Fat Content: 10 grams

» Fiber Content: 6 grams

» Protein Content: 26 grams

» Saturated Fat Content: 1 grams

» Sodium Content: 313 milligrams

» Sugar Content: 2 grams

» Monounsaturated Fat Content: 4 grams

» Polyunsaturated Fat Content: 4 grams

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 