Morris Day and The Time to Return to Chumash Casino Resort

Morris Day, a major contributor to the funky dance sounds of the ’80s, is bringing his original Morris Day and The Time tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Tickets for the show are $25, $30 and $35.

Formed by Prince in 1981, The Time quickly hit the Minneapolis music scene with its vivacious blend of soul, dance and rock ’n’ roll.

Day was the leader of the group and attracted crowds with his smooth yet gutsy vocals. The band’s first self-titled album was released in 1981, featuring tracks such as “Get It Up” and “Cool.” A year later, The Time released its second album, What Time Is It?, which included hits “Wild and Loose” and “Walk.”

Songs from both albums earned spots on the R&B albums chart, including “Gigolos Get Lonely Too,” which reached the No. 2 spot.

It wasn’t until the release of Ice Cream Castle in 1982 that the band would reach the pop charts. This album included fan favorites “The Bird” and “Jungle Love,” which quickly reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A few years later in 1984, the band was featured in Prince’s motion picture Purple Rain. This exposure gained mainstream popularity for the band, which ultimately led Day to embark on a career of acting and performing as a solo artist.

Day released his first solo album, Color of Success in 1985, followed by multiple appearances in various TV shows and films. From the release of his first solo album through the early 2000s, Day bounced back and forth between his solo career and his role as lead singer of The Time.

All seven original band members reunited at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008 and performed a rendition of “Jungle Love” with Rhianna.

Later, in 2011, the seven reunited again to form a new band titled The Original 7ven. Today, Day, alongside original band members Jellybean Johnson (drums) and Monte Moir (keyboard and vocals), tour the country as Morris Day and The Time.

— Caitlyn Baker represents the Chumash Casino Resort.