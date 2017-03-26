Mortage Loan Officer Recognized for Her Service

Kelly Marsh, manager of the Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage, has received certificates of recognition from the offices of State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and the city of Santa Barbara in honor of her 20-year anniversary as a licensed loan originator.

Marsh was recognized for her work in helping thousands of families realize the dream of homeownership. City Council member Frank Hotchkiss gave her the certificate on behalf of the city of Santa Barbara.

The awards were presented at a lunch-and-learn program titled Where the Rates are Going and How the New Administration Will Impact Lending, hosted by Broadview Mortgage at the Four Seasons The Biltmore.

Along with lending mortgage colleague and co-presenter Mark Johnson, Marsh shared knowledge and expertise with the audience of real estate professionals.



To learn more about Broadview Mortgage or how interest rates are impacting lending, contact Marsh at 563-1100 ext. 106 or email [email protected]



Broadview Mortgage Corp. is a family owned business headquartered in Orange. Its Santa Barbara office is at 1826 State St.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Broadview Mortgage.