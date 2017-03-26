Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mortage Loan Officer Recognized for Her Service

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Broadview Mortgage | March 26, 2017 | 11:56 a.m.

Kelly Marsh, manager of the Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage, has received certificates of recognition from the offices of State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and the city of Santa Barbara in honor of her 20-year anniversary as a licensed loan originator.

Marsh was recognized for her work in helping thousands of families realize the dream of homeownership. City Council member Frank Hotchkiss gave her the certificate on behalf of the city of Santa Barbara.

The awards were presented at a lunch-and-learn program titled Where the Rates are Going and How the New Administration Will Impact Lending, hosted by Broadview Mortgage at the Four Seasons The Biltmore.

Along with lending mortgage colleague and co-presenter Mark Johnson, Marsh shared knowledge and expertise with the audience of real estate professionals.
 
To learn more about Broadview Mortgage or how interest rates are impacting lending, contact Marsh at 563-1100 ext. 106 or email [email protected]
 
Broadview Mortgage Corp. is a family owned business headquartered in Orange. Its Santa Barbara office is at 1826 State St.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Broadview Mortgage.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 