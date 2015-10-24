Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:48 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Mortar Board Honor Society at CSU Channel Islands Earns National Award for Second Consecutive Year

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | October 24, 2015 | 12:21 p.m.

The Four Pillars chapter of Mortar Board at CSU Channel Islands was named for a second consecutive year among the nation’s top chapters for 2015.

CI’s chapter of the national honor society earned the Silver Torch Award, presented to outstanding Mortar Board chapters that exemplify the ideals of scholarship, leadership and service and meet all standards and deadlines.

{shools_inset}

Only 45 of the nation’s 231 Mortar Board chapters earned a Silver Torch Award. The awards were presented during the 2015 Mortar Board National Conference, held over the summer in Phoenix.

The current Four Pillars Chapter President was at the conference to accept the award. Rachel Wess, a senior majoring in psychology, said, “We're so excited to be presented with this award. Last year's group did a wonderful job and we hope we can continue to grow.”

Founded in 2011 and composed of 22 students for 2015–16, CI’s Mortar Board is the premier national honor society recognizing college seniors for superior achievement in scholarship, leadership and service.

Members are students with cumulative GPAs of over 3.5 and a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to their studies, campus and community.

Mortar Board members attend regular meetings and participate in community service and campus enrichment activities. For example, last fall the group organized and ran a school supply drive for the Rio School District, an effort that filled more than 80 student backpacks with supplies for the school year.

This year the Four Pillars chapter will work again with CI’s Gamma Beta Phi on the same project.

For more information, contact the group’s advisors Andrea Grove at [email protected] or 805.437.3124 or Janet Pinkley at [email protected] or 805.437.3217.

— Kim Gregory is a communications specialist for CSU Channel Islands.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 