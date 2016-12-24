Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:37 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Mortgage Company Helps Make Holidays Merry and Bright for Foster Kids

Children, families treated to evening trolley tour of Santa Barbara's colorful lights and decorations.

All aboard the old time Santa Barbara Trolley. Click to view larger
All aboard the old time Santa Barbara Trolley. (Broadview Mortgage)
By Jennifer Goddard for Broadview Mortgage | December 24, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

More than 40 Santa Barbara County foster children received some extra love this holiday season from a local mortgage company.
 
Despite some rain and cooler temperatures, the Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage continued its tradition of enjoying an old-time trolley tour of Santa Barbara’s holiday lights and decorations with the children and their families.

Thanks to Teddi Sanchez, of the Santa Barbara Trolley Company, for matching the Broadview Mortgage trolley with a donated one, there was twice as much holiday spirit traveling around town.

Working with the Foster Parents Association of Santa Barbara County, Broadview also provided a personalized gift for each child. The nonprofit Foster Parents Association of Santa Barbara County offers training, support groups, mentoring and resources for foster, adoptive and kinship parents in Santa Barbara County.

Broadview Mortgage staff and friends invited Santa Claus and local foster children to join them on their annual trolley tour of holiday lights and decorations. The Broadview Mortgage holiday tradition includes personalized gifts for the children along with plenty of good cheer.

“For the third year in a row we had such an amazing night. It never gets old providing Christmas cheer to the foster children of Santa Barbara County,” said Kelly Marsh, branch manager of Broadview Mortgage’s Santa Barbara office, who organized the holiday lights tour.

“Thank you, Broadview team, and thank you, Santa, for being part of this. I love our holiday tradition,” she said.
 
Broadview Mortgage Corp. is an Orange County-based, family-owned business that provides residential loan programs to all of California and has been in business since 1988.  The Santa Barbara office is at 1826 State St. For more information, contact Marsh at 563-1100 or [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Broadview Mortgage.

 

