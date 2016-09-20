Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:28 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Pop-up Gallery Assembles Local Mosaic Artists

By Menelli Trading Company | September 20, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

Menelli Trading Company, Inc., a luxury tile and stone importer, will celebrate local artisans with a pop-up gallery 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in its new showroom at 1080 Coast Village Road in Montecito.

Mosaic artists Betsy Gallery, Christine Brallier and Wendy Brewer will show their work at the event. Guests will be able to meet the artists and observe the ancient method of mosaic-making with traditional tools and materials. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served.

Betsy Gallery makes contemporary mosaics using ancient tools, techniques and materials. She’s been the lead artist and manager on large-scale public, private and community projects, including several at UCSB. Her notable Seal of the City of Santa Barbara mosaic can be seen at the Sea Landing at the Santa Barbara Harbor. She also re-creates ancient Greek and Roman mosaics.

Christine Brallier’s award-winning art has been published in several books and her mosaics are installed in public spaces throughout the U.S. and in the Australia Zoo. Her children’s book, The Night Before Christmas, is illustrated with her stained-glass mosaics.

Wendy Brewer draws on her spiritual psychology education to facilitate multi-media workshops that inspire self-discovery through creative expression. Her healing-arts program allows her to work with all ages. Brewer features mosaic shrines and inspirational phrases.

"Our stone is the perfect backdrop for these fantastic local artists. It’s relaxed yet sophisticated,” said Jeff Menelli, owner of Menelli Trading Company, a family-run business. [email protected].

 
