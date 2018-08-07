Tuesday, August 7 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Mosaic Pieces Together Santa Barbara History

Women’s Economic Ventures’ graduates collaborate on art project

Smart Entrepreneurial Training class starts Aug. 27.
Smart Entrepreneurial Training class starts Aug. 27.
By Regina Ruiz for Women's Economic Ventures | August 7, 2018

A unique work of art is underway in Santa Barbara — a 50 foot-long mosaic depicting the city’s history. Once complete, the community will be able to view 150 million years of major local events on one mosaic, although the location hasn’t been chosen.

Titled the Santa Barbara Timeline Mosaic, the mosaic is being created by two clients from Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV).

Robin Elander graduated from WEV’s Smart Entrepreneurial Training (SET) course, and mosaic artist Betsy Gallery took a similar WEV course decades ago before the creation of the SET class.

Elander, the project manager, and Gallery, the lead mosaic artist, credit WEV for inspiring them to pursue their dreams and leave traditional jobs.

“I actually quit my day job with the county early to become a mosaic artist and I therefore needed to actually make a living at it,” said Gallery. “I couldn’t dabble as an amateur. It had to be a business. So WEV gave me a lot of encouragement.”

WEV’s fall SET course begins Aug. 27, and enrollment is in full swing. SET teaches entrepreneurs sound business practices, and helps them create a business plan. 

“It [SET course] allowed me to really just think my business through and have the confidence to be able to talk about it,” Elander said.

“I ultimately did quit my full-time job as well and dive right into my consulting business. It [my business] allows me to really live the life of my dreams,” she said.

SET is for both aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. There is a course for current business owners to “ReSET” their business direction and financial acumen. WEV also offers Spanish SET classes in Santa Maria and Ventura.

The SET course begins the last week of August and takes place one evening a week for 14 weeks.

WEV offers a free orientation that gives potential clients additional information and an opportunity to enroll in the upcoming classes. Those interested can sign up online for an orientation at wevonline.org or for a Spanish orientation call 805-456-2383.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Timeline Mosaic, visit http://elizabethgallery.com. For more about WEV, visit www.wevonline.org.

— Regina Ruiz for Women’s Economic Ventures.

 

