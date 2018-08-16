Police Activities League Piecing Together Mosaic Mural

Local mosaic artist Tami Macala was commissioned by the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative (SBAC) to work with Police Activities League (PAL) youth leaders on a permanent mosaic installation at the Community Arts Workshop site, 631 Garden St.

Starting this week, Macala, of All Cracked Up Mosaics, is working with PAL youth leaders creating a mosaic mural for the soon-to-be-completed CAW bathroom walls.

The design, created by Macala, is being executed by the PAL participants, who are being trained to use proper tools, how to work with ceramic tiles to create a cohesive, professional mosaic.

PAL youth participants commented on the project:

“I remember coming here when this was a recycling center and now I am helping transform it in to a beautiful place for our art community.” said Erin L.

“I am so proud to be part of an artistic permanent contribution to our city,” said Jade M.

Macala works with the PAL youth every year to create a one of a kind project for the PAL Putting Kids First event.

“Every year I am so impressed by the kids and the joy and energy they bring to these projects,” she said. “I am grateful to work with them and be part of the PAL family and simultaneously supporting the CAW mission.”

This year, the PAL youth have the opportunity to make a permanent and lasting impression at the location of the Solstice Parade workshop, similar to the massive One Earth installation made in 2010 with PAL youth at Mackenzie Park.

Macala said she is excited to give the young people the chance to work on something they can visit and say they created and be proud of.

Santa Barbara’s PAL chapter was started in 1999. PAL’s mission is to strive to build positive mentoring relationships between teens, the Police Department and community members through educational, athletic and leadership development programs.



SBAC, founded in 2007, is nonprofit organization committed to sustaining and growing all forms of the arts in Santa Barbara.

Since 2014, the Arts Collaborative has been working to renovate and develop the Community Arts Workshop to provide affordable workspace for local artists, and serve as a hub for creativity and dialogue.

This renovation work, including the bathrooms, is the latest stage in that effort.

— Tami Macala for All Cracked Up Mosaics.