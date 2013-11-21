Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Moscow Ballet Returning to Perform ‘Cinderella’ at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | November 21, 2013 | 11:39 a.m.

Moscow Ballet, the internationally acclaimed Russian ballet, returns to the Chumash Casino Resort to present Cinderella in the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55. Children age 8 or older are welcome to attend this special event at regular ticket prices.

The program features Sergei Prokofiev’s classic score, choreography by Anatolie Emelianov and enchanting sets created by Valentin Federov, graduate of the Stanislavsky Institute in Moscow and chief designer for the Chebaksari State Opera House. Unique to Moscow Ballet’s production is Federov’s larger-than-life puppet Baba Yaga, an evil mythological character found in the Russian Cinderella story “Vasilisa the Brave.”

The Cinderella fairy tale was written by French storyteller Charles Perrault, who also authored Sleeping Beauty, Puss and Boots and Blue Beard. Bolshoi choreographer Rostislav Zakharov (1907-75) created the first Russian Cinderella ballet, one of the most universal stories in the world, in 1945.

On Dec. 13, the role of Cinderella will be played by Karyna Shatkovskaya, a multiple award-winning soloist who debuted with the Moscow Ballet in 2011. In 2009, she was Laureate in the Second International Ballet Competition in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, and in 2010 was awarded State Prize Winner.

Vladimir Tkachenko will portray the Prince. In 2006, he graduated with honors from the prestigious Perm Choreographic Ballet School. Tkachenko has toured Europe, Asia, Africa, and North and South America, and he made his debut appearance with Moscow Ballet in 2011.

In November, Moscow Ballet brought Sleeping Beauty to the Samala Showroom and dazzled the audience with exquisite costumes and superior choreography.

Don’t miss an opportunity to catch a return performance by these elite performers as they tell yet another timeless story in the intimate setting of the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

