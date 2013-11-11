Moscow Ballet Brings ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to Chumash Casino Resort

The Moscow Ballet’s production of Sleeping Beauty came to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez last Friday, showcasing the Russian company’s strength, beauty of classic lines and charm in the telling of the fairy tale.

The Moscow Ballet production is acclaimed for its exquisite sets and sumptuous costumes, which were created at the finest theatrical design shop in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Choreographer Anatoly Emelianov, winner of the Diagalev Award, staged Moscow Ballet’s classic — and humorous — production. The original production of Sleeping Beauty was choreographed by Marius Petipa for the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1890. Pyotr Tchaikovsky composed the score in 1889. This is the second of Tchaikovsky’s three ballet scores, and is widely considered to be his finest work.

The scenario is based on French author Charles Perrault’s fairy tale La Belle au Bois Dormant. Perrault created many traditional fairy tales, including Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots and Cinderella, selections of which are referenced in the last act of Sleeping Beauty.

The Moscow Ballet will return to Santa Ynez on Dec. 13 with everyone’s favorite fairy tale, Cinderella.

— Sally Michael Keyes is the director of public relations for the Moscow Ballet.