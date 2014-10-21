Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Moscow Ballet to Perform ‘Romeo and Juliet’ at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | October 21, 2014 | 2:32 p.m.

The Moscow Ballet will return to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for a special performance of Romeo and Juliet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6.

Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Alisa Voronova will make her U.S. debut and portray Juliet, while Anatolie Ustimov returns to play Romeo following his 2011 debut to critical acclaim.

Romeo and Juliet is the tragic tale of two lovers whose deaths ultimately reconcile their feuding families. The Moscow Ballet pre­miered Shakespeare’s classic love sto­ry in 2011 with bold new choreogra­phy by ballet master Andrei Litvinov. The 2014 North American tour premieres in select cities throughout the U.S. before it arrives in Santa Ynez. Children 8 and up are welcome to attend at regular event prices.

Set to the famous score of Russian composer Pytor Tchaikovsky, the lavish production features all new opulent costumes designed by nationally renowned expert and Moscow ballet resident designer Arthur Oliver. The sets are hand painted and created in the style of the Italian Re­naissance in one of St. Petersburg’s oldest theatrical shops.

The company of nearly 40 award-winning dancers has won over audiences and critics alike. Ron Hubbard of the Twin Cities Daily Planet in Minneapolis says, “When per­formed by masters like these, ballet seems effortless, elegant and easy.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this world renowned ballet company when it takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

