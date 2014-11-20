Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:48 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ Coming to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | November 20, 2014 | 2:29 p.m.

The Moscow Ballet returns to the Chumash Casino Resort to perform its signature Great Russian Nutcracker in the Samala Showroom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18.

Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45. Children 8 and older are welcome to attend at regular ticket prices.

The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker tells the beloved Christmas story of the girl who falls in love with a Nutcracker Prince — with Russian flair. Praised by The New York Times as “thrilling and expansive,” the 40 impeccably trained Russian dancers leap, spin and lunge as you have never seen before.

Audiences love the Christmas party with magical toys, battles with an evil Mouse King and a journey through the glittering Snow Forrest. Unique to Moscow Ballet productions, Russian folk characters Father Christmas and the Snow Maiden escort Masha (Clara) to the Land of Peace and Harmony where she and the Nutcracker Prince are honored by emissaries from heritages the world over; African, Russian, Asian, European and Hispanic.

Set to Pytor Tchaikovsky’s famous score, Moscow Ballet’s production features lavish costumes, nine hand-painted backdrops with 3-D ornamentation and fanciful, larger-than-life puppets designed by a Russian master.

In 1993, Moscow Ballet toured with the Great Russian Nutcracker for the first time in the U.S. and was welcomed with critical acclaim in cities such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Syracuse, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. The inaugural six-week tour was directed and choreographed by Stanislav Vlasov, a former soloist with the Bolshoi Ballet and well-known “Grand Dance Artist,” and it starred principal ballerina Lillia Sabitova.

It also featured the innovative rolling backgrounds first created by a St. Petersburg Conservatory of Music producer. Since then, the annual tour has increased to include more than 100 performances on the tour to cities from San Juan to Calgary, and from New York to California, traveling with two simultaneously touring companies of 40 dancers each.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this Christmastime favorite performed by Principal Danseur Anatolie Ustimov and Principal Ballerina Alisa Voronova, who were both featured in Moscow Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet performance in the Samala Showroom on Nov. 6.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 