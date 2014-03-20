Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Mosquito and Vector Management District Appoints New General Manager

By Mosquito and Vector Management District | March 20, 2014 | 5:21 p.m.

The Board of Trustees of the Mosquito and Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of David Chang as its new General Manager.

Chang, an entomology graduate of San Diego State University, brings 33 years of pest management and regulatory compliance experience with him to the district.

He was formerly an agricultural biologist and weed management program specialist with the County of Santa Barbara Agricultural Commissioner’s Office. He is the 2010 recipient of the California Invasive Plant Council’s Jake Sigg Award for Vision and Dedicated Service and the 2010 recipient of the California Native Plant Society’s Public Agency Staff Person of the Year Award.

“Mosquitoes can transmit deadly diseases to people, pets and livestock. The district provides a valuable service to the community,” Chang said. “I appreciate the support of, and opportunity provided, by the citizens of the district.”

The Mosquito and Vector Management District is a public agency charged with protecting the public’s health from disease transmission by mosquitoes, rodents and other nuisance insects. The district works in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County, in the cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, and in other specifically assessed areas.

 
