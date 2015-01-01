Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:43 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fund Set Up for Mother, Daughter Badly Hurt In Highway 101 Crash

Their chihuahua perished in the crash at Carrillo Street offamp in Santa Barbara, but another dog survived

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | updated logo | January 1, 2015 | 6:40 p.m.

Karen Michaels-Baca and her daughter, Maddy, have no memory of what happened to them on the Saturday morning before Christmas. 

The two, along with their two dogs, were driving from Apple Valley up to Santa Maria to spend time with Maddy's grandparents for Christmas. 

For unknown reasons, the Cadillac Escalade they were riding in veered off the freeway and slammed into a palm tree and sound wall at the Carrillo Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mother and daughter were trapped in the SUV and had to be extricated by Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews.

Both suffered major injuries, and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The family's chihuahua, Pearl, perished in the accident. A second dog, Spencer, a Pomeranian, survived. 

Michaels-Baca suffered a severe crush injury to her right hip and right femur, according to Rachael Vaughn, cousin to Carmen Baca, who is Maddy's father and Karen's husband.

Karen Michaels-Baca

She needed reconstructive surgery that included bone grafts, Vaughn said, and will need another surgery to replace a joint.

She also received several cuts to her legs. 

Maddy suffered fractures to her pelvis, vertebrae, right femur, left tibia, and right ankle and foot, Vaughn said. She already has endured multiple surgeries. 

"Both have a very long and difficult road ahead of them," Vaughn told Noozhawk. 

Michaels-Baca works as deputy district attorney in Santa Bernardino County. She worked in the Santa Barbara County Probation Department for 14 years prior to that. 

Maddy Baca

Michaels-Baca is still at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Once released, she is expected to spend the next year in an acute rehabilitation facility, likely in San Luis Obispo County, where Vaughn lives.

Maddy has been released from the hospital and is staying with her grandparents in Santa Maria.

She will need to learn to walk again.

Vaughn said she hopes Maddy, who goes to a charter school, will be able to use Skype and other technology to continue her studies. 

"She is the most optimistic 14-year-old I have ever known in my life," said Vaughn said. "I am so impressed with her optimism. She is motivated to get better. She is in a lot of pain."

Carmen Baca has taken a leave from his job as a truck driver to care for the family, which has started a gofundme site to help pay medical expenses beyond what insurance would cover, the financial burden they will bear with Carmen needing to take an extended leave of absence from work to care for Karen and Maddy, and travel expenses for Carmen.

Vaughn said the family's goal is to raise $10,000 for medical bills.

[Click here to make a donation]

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 