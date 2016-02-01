Mother Arrested In Lompoc After Newborn Tests Positive For Heroin

A mother whose newborn baby allegedly tested positive for heroin has been arrested by Lompoc police.

Officers responded to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

At the hospital, officers learned Sara Renee Cantu, who tested positive for heroin and other narcotics, gave birth Saturday to a baby that also had the illegal drug in its system, police said Monday.

Cantu, whose age and hometown were not released, was arrested for three outstanding warrants as well as suspicion of felony child endangerment, police said.

The child was listed in stable condition, police added.

