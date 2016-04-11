Mother, Child Injured in Highway Rollover Accident South of Orcutt

A mother and child suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 101 near Palmer Road around 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver spotted an unknown object in the road and swerved to avoid in, which caused the car to cross lanes and roll over, firefighter Sky Bonillo said.

The vehicle landed on its roof near the center divider and both people had minor injuries, he said.

Both people were transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

