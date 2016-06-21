Mother-daughter Duo to Lead Feminine Empowerment Seminar

Well-Being

Mothers and daughters don’t always agree, but at 6:30 p.m. July 2, 2016, in the Fiesta Room of The Fess Parker, two powerful Santa Barbara women will share their life-changing insights at a seminar titled Awaken & Empower the Feminine.

Ragan O’Reilly-Thomson and her mother, Dr. Nancy O’ Reilly, have learned from their experiences that identifying internal blocks and irrational beliefs enables a person to clear negative karmic energy and create loving, supporting relationships.

Transformational and spiritual coach Ragan O’Reilly-Thomson will show guests how to awaken the feminine force within.

“A culture that demeans the feminine makes it hard for women to love themselves,” she explains. Her work helps people find their ideal mate, empowers women to have joyful pregnancies and helps end the struggle with eating disorders.

Clinical psychologist and international philanthropist Nancy O’Reilly is a trailblazer for women empowerment.

She will show how women can lead with their innate feminine power to take control of their personal story, reject the old oppressive model of “power over” and claim the “power to” accomplish significant goals with others.

“We owe it to our foremothers to keep women –– and the world –– moving forward,” she says.

Founder of the 501(c)(3) Women Connect4Good, Inc., O’Reilly urges women to support each other to create a better world.

This event, which includes a hosted wine and cheese reception, costs $20 at the door.

RSVP should be made prior June 29 by email to [email protected] or text to 805.453.7281.

— Maggie Castrey is a Nancy O’Reilly team leader.