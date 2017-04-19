Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Mother of Murdered Man Receives Courage Award

Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office marks Crime Victims' Rights Week

District Attorney Joyce Dudley, in blue, hugs Citizen of Courage Award recipient Maria Navarro, mother or Santa Maria homicide victim Anthony Ibarra, on Wednesday. Behind them are Santa Maria police Chief Ralph Martin and Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen.
District Attorney Joyce Dudley, in blue, hugs Citizen of Courage Award recipient Maria Navarro, mother or Santa Maria homicide victim Anthony Ibarra, on Wednesday. Behind them are Santa Maria police Chief Ralph Martin and Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 19, 2017 | 9:31 p.m.

A mother’s strength in the wake of her son’s gruesome murder and detectives’ compassion while investigating sexual assaults were highlighted Wednesday during a National Crime Victims’ Rights Week ceremony in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley presided over the ceremony at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District’s Souza Support Center a few blocks from the Santa Maria Court Complex. 

Dudley presented Maria Navarro with the Citizen of Courage Award. 

Navarro, whose 28-year-old son, Anthony Ibarra, was tortured and fatally stabbed March 17, 2013, sat through the months-long trial of the multiple defendants charged in the slaying. 

While the torture and killing occurred in a house on West Donovan Road in Santa Maria, Ibarra's body was found in a U-Haul truck parked in Orcutt. 

The mother heard gruesome testimony about her son’s final moments of life, and later spoke during the sentencing hearing for the five men convicted of murdering him. 

“Her words were awe-inspiring,” Dudley said, adding that Navarro faced her son’s murderers fearlessly and with courage while telling the judge how much the loss hurt the family. 

“From our first conversation with her on March 21, 2013, to today, she has been an inspiration and an example to us all,” Dudley said.

In accepting the award, Navarro said her faith and support from the Victim Witness Unit helped her "keep on going" through the trial process. 

“I’m proud of you, Anthony,” she said, looking up. “I know he’s here and he’s happy for me that I’m strong.” 

With members of the Santa Maria Police Department and District Attorney’s Office filling the audience, Dudley noted the importance of crime victims’ rights in the job performed for Santa Barbara County residents. 

“Our role is to support victims and seek justice for all,” Dudley said.

During the ceremony, Santa Maria police detectives Jose DeLeijia, Michael Huffman and Cassandra Stowasser received the Victim Service Award for their “tireless efforts” for the Sexual Assault Response Team.

“Their work investigating and interviewing victims of sexual assault and child abuse demonstrates a dedication to serving victims of crime with compassion, empathy, professionalism and a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances of these cases,” Dudley said. 

As SART members, the detectives provide expertise in talking to victims, often traumatized, too young or wary to say what happened. 

SART — Dudley called the members “heroes” — is a multidisciplinary response approach whose members conduct interviews and medical examinations in a coordinated effort.

Huffman and DeLeijia attended the ceremony, but Stowasser was unable to be there due to training. 

“This award is especially meaningful because it is about the victims, and many times the victims’ families,” said Huffman, his voice choking with emotion. “That’s the reason why we give all when we investigate these cases so that at some point they can have closure or some sense of justice for traumatic events that they’ve had to experience.” 

Police Cmdr. Phil Hansen said Huffman’s emotional moment was genuine. 

“People tend to think of police officers as hard cases and people that can compartmentalize their emotions and not care about this stuff,” Hansen said. “They do. Believe me, they do. And it takes a toll.”

During the ceremony, Dudley handed out the third media award to Catherine Remak, from K-Lite radio.

“Are you kidding me? I had no idea,” Remak said after Dudley announced the recipient. 

A radio personality, Remak serves as the calming voice in reporting news and provides a platform for social service agencies and crime victims, Dudley said, noting the recipient also works at the Santa Barbara County Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

“We as a community are comforted by the sound of her voice and the wisdom of her words,” Dudley added. 

The inaugural media award went to Tom Bolton, executive editor of Noozhawk, in 2014.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 