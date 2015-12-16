Mother Pushing Stroller, Child Hit By Vehicle While Crossing Lompoc Street

Advice

A mother and the child in the stroller she was pushing were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street Wednesday morning, Lompoc police said.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and V Street just before 10:30 a.m., police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

The mother and 11-month-old child were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of what police initially called major injuries, but later labeled minor injuries.

Upon investigating, officers found the vehicle's driver, whom police did not name, failed to yield the right of way to the mother and child in the crosswalk.

"The child was properly strapped into its stroller at the time of the accident," police said. "Officers believe this contributed to the child not having more significant injuries."

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.