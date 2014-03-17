Mother Stearns Candy Co. a Sweet Spot on Stearns Wharf

At least twice a week, Judi Bruskin makes homemade fudge in Mother Stearns Candy Co.’s small kitchen on Stearns Wharf.

The labor of love is worth every minute.

“People come in and say it’s the best fudge they’ve ever had,” said Bruskin, who co-owns the shop with her husband, Neil. “Our bestselling flavor is Dark Chocolate Carmel with Sea Salt.”

She also makes Chocolate Cream, Chocolate with Walnut, Divinity, Chocolate Mint, Maple Walnut, Rocky Road, Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, Snickers, Chewy Praline and Dark Chocolate Raspberry.

Storewide, Bruskin says her bestseller is the chocolate-covered gummy bears.

“I like to send people back to their childhood with all the vintage candies, as well as creating new memories for future generations with the latest candies” she said.

These candies include Pop Rocks, Razzles, Charleston Chews, Willy Wonka’s Everlasting Gobstoppers, Bottle caps, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavored Beans (made famous by Harry Potter) and more.

For more information, call 805.962.6010 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Mother Stearns Candy Co.