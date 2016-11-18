Mother Teresa’s Story Told in Film ‘The Letters’ at Granada

As the season of giving approaches, the Jurkowitz Center of Community Engagement announces the next installment of the Movies That Matter film series, The Letters, will screen on Monday, Nov. 21, on the Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art digital cinema system.

This biographical drama traces the story of Mother Teresa’s rise to sainthood and her commitment to humanity and faith. In addition, the community is invited to enjoy a discussion with series curator Hal Conklin and Friar Larry Gosselin, OFM, parish pastor from Old Mission Santa Barbara, prior to the film’s screening.

The Letters gives an insight into the spiritual foundation, strengths and struggles of Mother Teresa of Calcutta. The film follows her struggles to know her path is the inspired direction God has for her life.

In 1946, Mother Teresa received the inspiration to found the Missionaries of Charity and share her faith with the poorest of the poor through her humble service to them.. Over the next half century, her ministry became one of the greatest symbols of sacrificial love on the planet.

Despite this, Mother Teresa struggled throughout her life with her faith and often expressed this struggle in letters to her closest advisor and priest. These letters formed the basis of this film’s story. The compelling honesty and humility of her letters were instrumental to the Church’s consideration of her elevation to sainthood.

The Granada Theatre partners with The Old Mission Santa Barbara for the screening of The Letters. The Santa Barbara Mission was established on the Feast of Saint Barbara, Dec. 4, 1786, and was the tenth of 21 California missions to be founded by the Spanish Franciscans.

More than 200 years later, the Mission continues to be the chief cultural and historic landmark in Santa Barbara. The Mission’s commanding position and grand proportions, graceful lines and soft colors all reinforce her title as “Queen of the Missions.” It is the only one of the original California missions that has been in continuous use as a church.

Tickets prices range from $10-$20, and are available through the Granada’s box office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.