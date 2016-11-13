Mothers, Daughters Volunteer in Tandem to Help Others

With the mission of fostering mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences, the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Charity League Inc., with 275 members, donated 9,469 hours of public service last year.

Over the past six years, the Santa Barbara National Charity League Inc. Class of 2016 volunteered more than 6,400 hours in the Santa Barbara community. In total, the young women (Ticktockers) and their mothers (Patronnesses) volunteered more than 40,000 hours in the past five years to local charities.

The National Charity League was founded in 1925 in Los Angeles, reorganized in 1946, and incorporated in 1958 with the power to establish chapters throughout the United States. The Santa Barbara Chapter of National Charity League Inc was organized in 1962.

National Charity League Inc. is a philanthropic, not a fundraising, organization that gives to the local community through volunteerism. National Charity League Inc. membership begins when young women are in seventh grade and continues through the students’ senior year of high school.

Ticktockers and Patronesses make a commitment to work a set number of community-service hours every year at one of the National Charity League’s designated philanthropies.

On average, Santa Barbara National Charity League Inc. has 22 Ticktockers in each class who will average 290-plus hours each during their six years of volunteering in the Santa Barbara community.

For 2016-2017 the designated philanthropies are:

The American Cancer Society

Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter

CADA (Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse)

Children’s Creative Project (I Madonnari Chalk Festival)

Cottage Hospital

Dream Foundation

Direct Relief International

Explore Ecology

Food Bank

Girls Inc of Greater Santa Barbara

HEARTS Adaptive Riding Center

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art & Ridley Tree Art Education Center

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center

Safety Town (Soroptimist International)

Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens

Special Olympics

Storyteller Children’s Center

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Unity Shoppe

UCSB Koegel Autism Center

Ann Marquis, 2016-17 Santa Barbara National Charity League Inc president, said: “Our mission of NCL Inc. is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experience.

"For us it isn’t about money. It is about time. The time we spend working alongside our daughters in our community helping others is invaluable," she said.

"It is about mentoring and teaching them how to be positive, strong, effective leaders. It is about sharing the culture of our beautiful city. It is this time we spend together as mothers and daughters that changes us all for the better.”

— Danielle McCaffery for Santa Barbara National Charity League Inc.