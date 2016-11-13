Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 2:25 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Mothers, Daughters Volunteer in Tandem to Help Others

By Danielle McCaffery for Santa Barbara National Charity League Inc. | November 13, 2016 | 9:01 a.m.

With the mission of fostering mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences, the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Charity League Inc., with 275 members, donated 9,469 hours of public service last year.

Over the past six years, the Santa Barbara National Charity League Inc. Class of 2016 volunteered more than 6,400 hours in the Santa Barbara community.  In total, the young women (Ticktockers) and their mothers (Patronnesses) volunteered more than 40,000 hours in the past five years to local charities.

The National Charity League was founded in 1925 in Los Angeles, reorganized in 1946, and incorporated in 1958 with the power to establish chapters throughout the United States. The Santa Barbara Chapter of National Charity League Inc was organized in 1962.

National Charity League Inc. is a philanthropic, not a fundraising, organization that gives to the local community through volunteerism. National Charity League Inc. membership begins when young women are in seventh grade and continues through the students’ senior year of high school.

Ticktockers and Patronesses make a commitment to work a set number of community-service hours every year at one of the National Charity League’s designated philanthropies.

On average, Santa Barbara National Charity League Inc. has 22 Ticktockers in each class who will average 290-plus hours each during their six years of volunteering in the Santa Barbara community.

For 2016-2017 the designated philanthropies are:

The American Cancer Society
Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter
CADA (Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse)
Children’s Creative Project (I Madonnari Chalk Festival)
Cottage Hospital
Dream Foundation

Direct Relief International
Explore Ecology
Food Bank
Girls Inc of Greater Santa Barbara
HEARTS Adaptive Riding Center
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art & Ridley Tree Art Education Center
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center
Safety Town (Soroptimist International)
Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens
Special Olympics
Storyteller Children’s Center
The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation
Unity Shoppe
UCSB Koegel Autism Center

Ann Marquis, 2016-17 Santa Barbara National Charity League Inc president, said: “Our mission of NCL Inc. is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experience.

"For us it isn’t about money. It is about time. The time we spend working alongside our daughters in our community helping others is invaluable," she said.

"It is about mentoring and teaching them how to be positive, strong, effective leaders. It is about sharing the culture of our beautiful city. It is this time we spend together as mothers and daughters that changes us all for the better.”

— Danielle McCaffery for Santa Barbara National Charity League Inc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 