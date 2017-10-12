Cottage Seeks Nursing Moms to Donate Breast Milk for Premature Babies

When babies are born prematurely, their mothers sometimes cannot produce enough milk for them. Breast milk is vital in providing protection for fragile, premature infants.

To assist some of those babies, Cottage Children’s Medical Center will host a breast milk donor drive for nursing moms to donate breast milk for babies who are patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The drive will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, in the Women’s Services Conference Room at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (enter the hospital at 400 W. Pueblo St).



For more than four years, Cottage has been working with the Mother’s Milk Bank (MMB) of San Jose to help supply donated breast milk. To maintain the available supply of breast milk, Mother’s Milk Bank needs help from nursing moms.

MMB is one of only four breast milk banks in the nation and the only one on the West Coast.

Donor milk is vital for premature babies who are born at an extremely low weight of less than 1800 grams. In these cases, the mothers are not able to produce enough milk for their babies.



Extremely premature infants are at high risk for getting an infection, called necrotizing enterocolitis, which can destroy the colon and bowel, and potentially lead to death. Very low-weight premature babies usually will require donor milk for several weeks and sometimes months.

Nursing moms can learn about breast milk donation, get screened to be a donor, and bring their donations of properly stored milk. For more information, call 569-8250.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Children’s Medical Center