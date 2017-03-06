Motive For Fatal Shooting of Father of 2 in Orcutt Remains Mystery

GoFundMe account has been set up for family of Anthony San Juan; Jonathan Highley, 35, of Orcutt was arrested on murder charges

The motive for the shooting that left a father of two dead in an Old Town Orcutt parking lot early Saturday — and landed a father of four behind bars — remained a mystery more than two days later.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said investigators have no information linking Anthony San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria to the alleged shooter, Jonathan Highley, 35, of Orcutt.

“The suspect had been in a fight at the bar with several individuals, but there it no evidence to suggest the victim was involved,” sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“The suspect left the bar after the altercation and returned to the parking lot where the victim was located when he was shot and killed,” she added. “A huge tragedy.”

Deputies were called to Elmer’s bar on East Clark Avenue after a report of a man with a gun at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and later a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found San Juan on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Hours after the incident, investigators remained at the scene of the shooting plus a townhouse on nearby Park Avenue, collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

San Juan, a graduate of St. Joseph High School and California State University, Fresno, was married for 15 years. He and his wife, Sara, have two children.

He worked in the ag industry as a chemical marketing manager with Crop Production Services on the Central Coast.

San Juan was described as "an amazing husband, father, son, friend, and colleague."

A GoFundMe page started Sunday for San Juan's children had raised more than $64,000 after slightly more than 24 hours, far exceeding the goal of $20,000.

Highley was booked at County Jail on suspicion of murder, preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat, assault with a firearm on a person, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and intentional/personal discharge of a firearm in commitment of a felony causing death.

Authorities requested he be held on $2 million bail.

Highley’s wife, Mayra Perez, 29, also was arrested and booked on an accessory charge, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Formal charges could be filed against Highley and his wife as soon as Tuesday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .