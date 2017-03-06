Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Motive For Fatal Shooting of Father of 2 in Orcutt Remains Mystery

GoFundMe account has been set up for family of Anthony San Juan; Jonathan Highley, 35, of Orcutt was arrested on murder charges

Anthony San Juan, seen with his children, Shiloh and Noah, was fatally shot early Saturday outside an Old Town Orcutt bar. Jonathan Highley, 35, of Orcutt is facing murder charges in the slaying, but officials thus far have offered no possible motive.
Anthony San Juan, seen with his children, Shiloh and Noah, was fatally shot early Saturday outside an Old Town Orcutt bar. Jonathan Highley, 35, of Orcutt is facing murder charges in the slaying, but officials thus far have offered no possible motive. (GoFundMe photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 6, 2017 | 9:25 p.m.

The motive for the shooting that left a father of two dead in an Old Town Orcutt parking lot early Saturday — and landed a father of four behind bars — remained a mystery more than two days later.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said investigators have no information linking Anthony San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria to the alleged shooter, Jonathan Highley, 35, of Orcutt.

“The suspect had been in a fight at the bar with several individuals, but there it no evidence to suggest the victim was involved,” sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“The suspect left the bar after the altercation and returned to the parking lot where the victim was located when he was shot and killed,” she added. “A huge tragedy.”

Deputies were called to Elmer’s bar on East Clark Avenue after a report of a man with a gun at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and later a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found San Juan on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Hours after the incident, investigators remained at the scene of the shooting plus a townhouse on nearby Park Avenue, collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

San Juan, a graduate of St. Joseph High School and California State University, Fresno, was married for 15 years. He and his wife, Sara, have two children.

Jonathan Highley Click to view larger
Jonathan Highley

He worked in the ag industry as a chemical marketing manager with Crop Production Services on the Central Coast.

San Juan was described as "an amazing husband, father, son, friend, and colleague."

A GoFundMe page started Sunday for San Juan's children had raised more than $64,000 after slightly more than 24 hours, far exceeding the goal of $20,000.

Highley was booked at County Jail on suspicion of murder, preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat, assault with a firearm on a person, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and intentional/personal discharge of a firearm in commitment of a felony causing death.

Mayra Perez Click to view larger
Mayra Perez

Authorities requested he be held on $2 million bail.

Highley’s wife, Mayra Perez, 29, also was arrested and booked on an accessory charge, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Formal charges could be filed against Highley and his wife as soon as Tuesday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 