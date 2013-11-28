Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Orcutt Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when he slammed into the back of a minivan on a residential street in Orcutt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 3:45 p.m. as David C. Hartsock, 27, of Santa Maria was riding a 1997 Suzuki north on Foxenwood Lane, the CHP said.

Hartsock came up behind a Mazda minivan, driven by Zachariah Thomas, 21, of Santa Maria, that was stopped on Foxenwood, waiting for traffic to clear so he could turn left onto Abbey Road, the CHP said.

"For reasons still under investigation," the CHP said, Hartsock failed to stop in time, and rear-ended Thomas's vehicle, suffering major injuries.

Hartsock was treated at the scene, then taken by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available.

Thomas was not injured, the CHP said.

