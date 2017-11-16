Motor-Scooter Rider Injured in Old Town Goleta Collision

19-year-old male victim taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries

A motor-scooter rider was injured Thursday night in a collision with a vehicle in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to Hollister Avenue and Magnolia Avenue, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The 19-year-old male rider suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the county Sheriff’s Department.

