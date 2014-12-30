Motorcycle Accident Reported on Foxen Canyon Road

Emergency crews were responding to a motorcycle accident in the 8000 block of Foxen Canyon Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch reports from the California Highway Patrol.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department also responded to the incident, which was reported shortly before 2 p.m.

A helicopter initially called to the scene later was canceled, according to emergency dispatch radio reports.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.