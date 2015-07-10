Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision with Vehicle on Highway 154

Advice

Both drivers were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital; officials say speeding may have been a factor in the crash

[Noozhawk’s note: Click here for a related story.]

A motorcyclist was fatally injured Friday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Highway 154 at the top of San Marcos Pass, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel responded to Highway 154 and East Camino Cielo shortly after 3:20 p.m. on a call of a motorcycle down, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The motorcycle reportedly had been traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 154, heading toward Santa Barbara, and struck a Nissan Pathfinder, fire Capt. Dave​ Zaniboni said.

He said the motorcycle driver was transported in critical condition to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he later was declared dead.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the Pathfinder complained of minor injuries and also was transported by a second American Medical Response ambulance to the hospital.

As of late afternoon Friday, Highway 154 was open but traffic was slow, with one lane closed in the area of the wreck, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.