Motorcyclist Transported to Hospital With Major Injuries After Vehicle Collision Near Santa Barbara

Collision betwen motorcycle, vehicle on Cathedral Oaks and Highway 154 causes major injuries to 71-year-old male motorcyclist

A motorcycle driver suffered major injuries after a collision with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash was reported at approximately 12:44 p.m. at the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Highway 154.

The motorcyclist, a 71-year-old male, was thrown 20 feet from the motorcycle, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He sustained major injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via American Medical Response ambulance.

The driver of the Honda, an elderly woman, and the three passengers were uninjured in the collision.

The Highway 154 eastbound onramp was temporarily closed while vehicles were being cleared from the road.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk intern James Fike can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.