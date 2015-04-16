Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:43 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Motorcycle Cop Hurt in Collision with Another Officer

Minor injuries reported in crash at Mission and De la Vina streets in Santa Barbara

A Santa Barbara police motorcycle officer suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon in a collision with another officer.
A Santa Barbara police motorcycle officer suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon in a collision with another officer. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 16, 2015 | 5:35 p.m.

A motorcycle officer was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with that of another officer, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision occurred at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Mission and De La Vina streets in Santa Barbara, Lt. Lorenzo Duarte said.

One officer who complained of pain and suffered minor injuries was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and released, Duarte said.

No other vehicles were involved, he said, and police were still talking to witnesses and investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

Police weren’t releasing the names of the officers involved, but Duarte said the injured officer had been a motorcycle cop for three years. The other, who walked away unscathed, has nearly four years of bike experience.

“They’ve been officers a lot longer,” he said.

Duarte encouraged anyone who saw the collision, but wasn’t yet contacted by Santa Barbara police, to call traffic Sgt. Mike Brown at 805.897.3720.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 