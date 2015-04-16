Motorcycle Cop Hurt in Collision with Another Officer

Minor injuries reported in crash at Mission and De la Vina streets in Santa Barbara

A motorcycle officer was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with that of another officer, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision occurred at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Mission and De La Vina streets in Santa Barbara, Lt. Lorenzo Duarte said.

One officer who complained of pain and suffered minor injuries was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and released, Duarte said.

No other vehicles were involved, he said, and police were still talking to witnesses and investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

Police weren’t releasing the names of the officers involved, but Duarte said the injured officer had been a motorcycle cop for three years. The other, who walked away unscathed, has nearly four years of bike experience.

“They’ve been officers a lot longer,” he said.

Duarte encouraged anyone who saw the collision, but wasn’t yet contacted by Santa Barbara police, to call traffic Sgt. Mike Brown at 805.897.3720.

