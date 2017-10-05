Motorcycle Crash Reportedly Sparks Fire On Cat Canyon Road

A small vegetation fire sparked on Thursday afternoon in the 8300 block of Cat Canyon Road, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic.

At 12:15 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the incident in the 8300 block of Cat Canyon Road near Los Alamos.

However, after the initial firefighters arrived on scene some resources were canceled as the first engine crews were able to surround the blaze.

The fire reportedly sparked after a motorcycle burned following a non-injury crash, according to emergency dispatch radio reports.

